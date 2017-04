Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-the-saas-era-of-digital-journalism-may-be-our-most-exciting-yet/

Even though an entire generation has grown up with the internet at their fingertips, it’s important to remember that digital journalism is still in its infancy. It has only been 26 years since the world’s first website and server went live at CERN on December 20, 1990.