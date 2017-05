Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-the-san-francisco-chronicle-gave-its-latest-investigation-away-to-other-local-news-outlets/

Late last year, after months of reporting, collecting data and cleaning it up, reporters at The San Francisco Chronicle knew they had a big story.

Around the state, they found foster shelters were funneling children into the criminal justice system. Most of the story, however, wasn’t in their readership area and was unlikely to be seen in print in those areas.