Why The Telegraph, Axel Springer and Trinity Mirror Aren’t Completely Pivoting to Video

The pivot to video is not on everyone’s agenda. News publishers Trinity Mirror, The Telegraph and Axel Springer are refraining from making any drastic changes in strategy that would prioritize video over other formats.

“Video is part of the business, but two-thirds of our revenue is print,” said Swen Büttner, head of video marketing at Axel Springer’s sales house Media Impact. “Text is important, even in the digital industry, and video is only part of the news. It’s not going to take over anything.”