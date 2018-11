On Wednesday, Turkish Public Prosecutor Irfan Fidan announced major new developments in the Jamal Khashoggi murder investigation. The dissident Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist was strangled and dismembered almost immediately after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2 as part of a pre-planned operation, Fidan claimed.

