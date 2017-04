Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-vox-redesigned-its-homepage-with-newspapers-in-mind/

Depending on who you ask, the homepage is either on the verge of death, surging back to live or stuck in a state of unending metamorphosis.

Here’s what you don’t hear as often: An argument that digital homepages should look something like their teetering-on-the-verge-of-extinction, dead-tree predecessors.