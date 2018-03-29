Wick Communications Acquires the Wenatchee World

“It has been our privilege to be the stewards of this wonderful community asset for three generations,” said World publisher Rufus G. Woods. “We are grateful to be able to hand the reins to another family-oriented company that shares our community-building values,” he added.

“We are honored to carry on the rich legacy and dedication of the Woods family and the great employees of The Wenatchee World in serving such a vibrant and exciting region,” Wick said.

The Wenatchee World is the first newspaper in the state of Washington for Wick. All employees of The World have been offered jobs with Wick Communications.

Jeff Ackerman has been named publisher. He succeeds Rufus Woods who will remain as a columnist for The World.

“Though challenging as it is to fill Rufus’ shoes as publisher, we are confident and excited Jeff will continue to showcase The World in a way that prioritizes impactful local content while carrying on the tradition of community participation and engagement,” Wick added.

“With all of the technological changes in the industry, it is becoming more challenging to be successful as an independent daily newspaper,” Woods said. The family considered what would be in the best interest of the company, the employees and the community and decided that passing the torch to another owner was the best option, he said.

“It makes sense for The World to be part of a network of newspapers with more resources and an ability to share best practices,” Woods said.

Wick shared, “As the newspaper industry continues to evolve and adopt multi-platform distribution channels, our core focus will be on professional journalism and accurate information, improving the communities we serve and partnering with local merchants in promoting a strong ‘buy local’ ecosystem.”