In case you missed it: The Daily is heading to public radio, and there’s a lot to talk about. Last Tuesday, The New York Times announced that it’s working with American Public Media to repackage its wildly successful daily news podcast as a thirty-minute broadcast for distribution to public radio stations starting in April.

