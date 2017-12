In the past year, a number of articles have come out warning us that robots are going to replace our livelihoods. More than a third of U.S. jobs could be at risk by 2030, according to an analysis by PricewaterhouseCoopers, and “virtually no job is safe,” predicts the International Data Corp.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/will-robots-automate-our-journalism-jobs-in-many-ways-they-already-have/