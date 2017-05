Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/windows-shattered-at-lexington-herald-leader-building-suspected-bullet-damage-found/

Several windows were shattered at the main office of the Lexington Herald-Leader in downtown Lexington, amid suspected signs of small-caliber bullet damage to the building.

The Herald-Leader filed a report on the damage with Lexington Police, who were at the building investigating early Monday morning.