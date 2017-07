Like & Share E&P:

In 2014, Wisconsin implemented a partial Medicaid expansion. The state limited Medicaid coverage for adults to those whose incomes are at or below the federal poverty level. As a result, Wisconsin enabled 130,000 childless adults to sign up for Medicaid, but removed roughly 63,000 parents and caretakers from the program.