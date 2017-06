Like & Share E&P:

The last Washington Post column I came across was only interesting because a computer read it to me.

Amazon Polly is a text-to-speech service that sounds like a cross between a customer service agent and Siri. Its “lifelike” reading is dispassionate, and each comma prompts an overly long pause between words.