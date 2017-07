Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/with-big-plans-to-staff-up-thinkprogress-is-leaving-medium-behind/

ThinkProgress will soon become the latest publisher to leave Medium.

The progressive news organization, which is housed by the left-leaning Center for American Progress, will no longer publish on Medium beginning Aug. 1, founder Judd Legum said. They’ll be moving to WordPress, which the site used before it migrated to Medium last year.