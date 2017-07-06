With Echo, Amazon is Emerging as a Friend to Publishers

Like & Share E&P:

In the panoply of platform giants, Amazon is scoring big with publishers, at least for now.

Amazon’s relationship with magazine publishers goes back years, with it handling their print and digital magazine sales and serving as a retail partner that helps publishers turn their editorial content into commerce. This relationship began to deepen two years ago when the e-commerce giant began selling its voice-activated home assistant, Echo, and opened it up to publishers and other developers to create content for it.