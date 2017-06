Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/with-help-from-microsoft-the-associated-press-is-launching-a-program-for-localized-data-stories/

The Associated Press will use an application from Microsoft to give its members the ability to create localized stories using data prepared by its national team, the news cooperative announced Wednesday.

Troy Thibodeaux, who leads the AP’s data team, said he hopes this will be a major step forward for data journalism in general.