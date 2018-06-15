News Newsletter News 

With its Facebook Watch News Show, Alabama’s Reckon Wants to Make a National Audience Care About Local News

Christine Schmidt | Nieman LabJune 15, 2018

We’ve gotten a sense of what local publishers can contribute to some of Facebook’s bigger projects, like Facebook Watch. They’ve shared a documentary on a Texas high school football team, a three-season show exploring Long Island’s food scene, and more.

Soon, we’ll have a taste of a local publisher’s first news show on Facebook Watch, as Alabama Media Group employees rev their engines to traverse the country and highlight local investigative news for a national audience.

