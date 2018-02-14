With its Latest Series The Upside, the Guardian will Focus on Solutions Journalism in Five Key Areas
To deepen its commitment to solutions journalism, the Guardian has launched a new series aimed at reporting on the people and initiatives working to find answers to society’s most pressing issues, from climate to healthcare and gender.
The Upside went live on 12 February, publishing a reader call-out that asked people to share how their community has helped resolve a local issue.
