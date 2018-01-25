News Newsletter News 

With Left Field, NBC News is Experimenting With VR, Mixed Reality, and Other New Story Forms

Ricardo Bilton | Nieman LabJanuary 25, 2018

The future of video at NBC News isn’t at 30 Rockefeller Plaza — it’s at a co-working space off Union Square.

NBC Left Field, a 12-person experimental video unit, launched last July with a simple but strategically vital mandate: to experiment with new ways of reporting, producing, and delivering video news, with a special focus on the habits and preferences of younger news consumers.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/with-left-field-nbc-news-is-experimenting-with-vr-mixed-reality-and-other-new-story-forms/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *