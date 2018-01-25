With Left Field, NBC News is Experimenting With VR, Mixed Reality, and Other New Story Forms
The future of video at NBC News isn’t at 30 Rockefeller Plaza — it’s at a co-working space off Union Square.
NBC Left Field, a 12-person experimental video unit, launched last July with a simple but strategically vital mandate: to experiment with new ways of reporting, producing, and delivering video news, with a special focus on the habits and preferences of younger news consumers.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: