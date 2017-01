Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/with-newsletters-hot-monetization-strategies-bloom/

With newsletters having a moment, the ways that publishers monetize them are growing too. Over the past year, publishers across the country have all beefed up their investment in newsletters, focusing not just on growing their audiences but on improving their design, making them more technologically sophisticated, visually rich and engaging.