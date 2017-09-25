With Old Town Media, Three Former Politico Execs Want to Help Publishers Figure Out the Future

Old Town Media, the new company founded by a trio of ex-Politico execs, defies easy categorization. One part venture firm, one part creative agency, joined with a dash of content studio and sprinkling of recruitment firm, the company formed earlier this year to build new media platforms and help existing companies design new projects that they might struggle to develop alone internally.

