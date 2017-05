Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/with-proclamation-denver-council-voices-support-for-local-journalism-amid-pressures/

The Denver City Council on Monday voiced support for journalism at a time when local outlets have weathered repeated job cuts, partisan attacks and other pressures.

Its proclamation, approved 12-0, urges owners of local media organizations “to provide their journalists with all of the resources necessary to carrying out their essential role in civic debate and discourse.”