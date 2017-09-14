With Scripted Comedy Videos, The Washington Post Wants to Provide ‘New Entry Points to the News’

Making fun of both Apple and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the same time isn’t easy, but The Washington Post somehow pulled it off. Earlier this month the newspaper’s video team published “Meet Sarah, the New Siri,” a short satirical video that used the stylings of Apple’s ads to poke fun at Sanders’ repeated — but often unfulfilled — assurances to reporters that “I’ll get back to you on that.”

