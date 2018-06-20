With the Press Under Assault, the Stakes Are Too High for Journalists to Fail on Basic Ethics
President Trump has assaulted the press in so many ways it’s hard to keep track, but the revelation of the secret seizure of a reporter’s private communications — following a precedent set by the Obama administration — is one of the most consequential.
It’s an effort to cut off the pipeline of leaks in the public interest, stopping reporters from exposing hidden government actions by intimidating sources, silencing whistleblowers and undermining faith in the press.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: