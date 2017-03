Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/with-times-insider-the-nyt-is-offering-readers-a-behind-the-scenes-look-at-the-newsroom/

In a bid to be more transparent with audiences, The New York Times has launched Times Insider, an offering of podcasts, stories, events and newsletters that takes audiences behind the scenes and into the workings of the newsroom.