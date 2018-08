It began with a recording of a woman parrying the unwanted sexual attentions of an older, powerful man. “Can I touch your breasts… can I give you a hug?” he asks, ignoring her pleas to stop. It was not the first time. She alerted a male supervisor, who advised her to drop her complaint.

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/withyou-how-women-journalists-in-japan-are-fighting-harassment/