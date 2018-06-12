News Newsletter News 

Witness No-Show as Reuters Reporters Mark Six Months in Myanmar Detention

Thu Thu Aung and Yimou Lee | ReutersJune 12, 2018

A Myanmar police investigator failed to show up at court on Tuesday to testify as a prosecution witness against two Reuters reporters who were arrested in December and accused of possessing secret government papers.

Police Captain Myo Lwin, one of the officers who escorted the two journalists to the courthouse, said the key police witness Major Tin Win Maung was not present because the officer was “investigating two cases” in central Myanmar.

