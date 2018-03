Women’s Advancement Deeply, the News Deeply platform focused on covering efforts to secure economic equality for women around the world, is launching a WhatsApp story experiment to let readers experience the decisions and challenges faced by women working in developing countries.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/womens-advancement-deeply-is-using-whatsapp-to-let-readers-experience-the-lives-of-women-in-developing-countries/