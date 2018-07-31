Woodward Communications, Inc. to Acquire Anamosa Journal-Eureka

Woodward Communications, Inc. of Dubuque, Iowa, today announced that it will acquire the Anamosa Journal-Eureka, http://www.journal-eureka.com/ and its shopper, the Town Crier, from Jim and Bridget Johnson. The sale of the company is scheduled to close on August 1.

The newspaper will become part of WCI’s Woodward Community Media division, which consists of TH Media and its related print publications, such as the Telegraph Herald, HER magazine, BizTimes, its digital products and events, 13 weekly newspapers, 10 shopper and total market coverage publications, several niche publications and Woodward Printing Services.

“We chose to sell to Woodward Communications because of their commitment to community newspapers,” Jim Johnson said. “The improvements that we made were done with commitment to the community. We took the Journal-Eureka to new heights. Woodward is going to take it to the next level.”

The newspaper will continue to operate from its current location and maintain its existing publication cycles.

In September 2017, WCI acquired West Branch Communications which includes the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun, Solon Economist, West Liberty Index, West Branch Times, North Liberty Leader, Marion Times and Linn News-Letter, additional shoppers, and niche publications.

“We are tremendously excited to add the Journal-Eureka to our group of community newspapers. It’s a wonderful location and will fit nicely into our approach of providing our customers with quality local news and advertising products,” said Steve Fisher, publisher of TH Media and group publisher of Woodward Community Media.

“This represents our continued commitment to quality community media and related information services, and the important roles they play in the communities we serve,” said Tom Woodward, chief executive officer and president of Woodward Communications, Inc. “The community of Anamosa and these publications build upon our eastern Iowa market area and related synergies within our entire community publishing division.”