WordPress.com Owner Buys Atavist, Maker of Subscription-Offering Publishing Software

Benjamin Mullin | Wall Street Journal June 22, 2018

Publishers are increasingly turning to digital subscriptions in an ultra competitive digital ad market dominated by Facebook and Google.

That is one reason why Automattic, the owner of the popular publishing platform sold by WordPress.com, has acquired the technology and publishing company Atavist in a bid to expand the suite of subscription and membership tools it offers to its customers.

