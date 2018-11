The editorials of California’s McClatchy papers sound as one. USA Today Network has sent reporters in from half a dozen states to help its northern California newsrooms. The editor of the Chico newspaper has distributed lists of the nearly 1,300 people missing to other outlets to work together on finding them.

