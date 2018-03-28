Working With Its Members, Republik Wants to Show There is Demand for Reader-Funded Journalism in Switzerland
Swiss digital news outlet Republik launched in January, with the aim of producing context-based journalism for and with its readers, enabling them to make informed decisions about events happening in their communities.
Republik’s launch followed a successful crowdfunding campaign in April 2017, when its small group of founders asked the public to support the outlet’s reader-funded model and mission by pledging CHF 240 (£178), the cost of a yearly membership to the magazine.
