World Press Freedom Day: From Chilling Arrests in the U.S. to Prisons in Turkey, Freedom of the Press Must be Protected

While the White House considers reviewing libel lawsand reporters face arrest both in the United States and around the world, Amnesty International is calling on governments around the world to respect the freedom of the press on World Press Freedom Day – observed on May 3.

In the United States, reporters have been arrested while covering events like the protests during Donald Trump’s inauguration and near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Jenni Monet, a freelance reporter who was covering the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline near Standing Rock in February, was detained by police for 30 hours despite following instructions to stay behind police lines and showing her credentials.