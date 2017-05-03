World Press Freedom Day: From Chilling Arrests in the U.S. to Prisons in Turkey, Freedom of the Press Must be Protected
While the White House considers reviewing libel lawsand reporters face arrest both in the United States and around the world, Amnesty International is calling on governments around the world to respect the freedom of the press on World Press Freedom Day – observed on May 3.
In the United States, reporters have been arrested while covering events like the protests during Donald Trump’s inauguration and near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Jenni Monet, a freelance reporter who was covering the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline near Standing Rock in February, was detained by police for 30 hours despite following instructions to stay behind police lines and showing her credentials.Read More
ai should do their homework in the first place … mainstream media in the excited states have gone beyond libellous, and if they think they can go on ad infinitum with impunity, someone has to tell them that they’ve got too big for their britches …
besides, these would-be symbolic days are so much drivel it is no longer funny … they do not achieve anything … an ad that appears on this page demands that now more than ever power to the press … a minor question: why? how did you deserve it? has anyone elected you? do you now replace the people because only you know the truth? it is worse than preposterous …