The World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and the World Editors Forum (WEF) have called for the immediate release of Deniz Yücel, a dual national Turkish-German journalist for Die Welt, who has been arrested in Turkey on charges of spreading “propaganda in support of a terrorist organisation” and “inciting the public to violence.”