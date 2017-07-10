Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/wrestling-with-the-trump-white-house/

Be on guard about making errors and worry about being safe in ways that never seemed necessary before.

That’s what Julie Pace, the new Washington bureau chief for The Associated Press, and Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent for the New York Times, told me in the latest episode of Politico’s Off Message podcast about how they approach covering a president and White House that clearly wants a war with the media and looks for every opportunity to pick a fight.