The Wall Street Journal today released an update for the WSJ iPhone app, bringing rich, mobile-first storytelling and enhanced personalization to the forefront.

The refreshed experience makes the WSJ app an even more deeply-engaging, interactive destination for users, and gives the WSJ Mobile team added flexibility to experiment with new ways of telling stories on mobile. Features include: