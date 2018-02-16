Wyoming Journalists Seek Union Security
Among the reasons journalists at Wyoming’s largest newspaper plan to unionize? They feel it’s the best way to safeguard their ability to report on themselves, in the event they have to.
The newly formed Casper News Guild, comprising members of the Casper Star-Tribune, announced its union drive on February 6.
As newspapers talk about professional ethical standards of reporting for journalists and the need to improve reporting and media image, in general, to better serve the public, it does not go unnoticed that newspaper employees continue to seek union representation hoping to achieve better protection for conditions of employment as set by their employer.
Unions will continue to expand as long as the employer fails to take care of their employees better than any outside representation. A successful union drive is a direct message to management, ‘you are not doing it right.’