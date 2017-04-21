Yahoo’s Demise Is a Death Knell for Digital News Orgs

Like & Share E&P:

Yahoo filed its final quarterly report this week. And just like that, the once-mighty tech firm is exiting public trading.

The company has been unraveling—slowly and spectacularly—for more than a decade now. But this particular moment is a good one for reflecting on how Yahoo’s troubles are likely to be replicated in a wave across the web, and soon, among businesses like news organizations that rely heavily on advertising revenue for their survival.