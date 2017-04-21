Yahoo’s Demise Is a Death Knell for Digital News Orgs
Yahoo filed its final quarterly report this week. And just like that, the once-mighty tech firm is exiting public trading.
The company has been unraveling—slowly and spectacularly—for more than a decade now. But this particular moment is a good one for reflecting on how Yahoo’s troubles are likely to be replicated in a wave across the web, and soon, among businesses like news organizations that rely heavily on advertising revenue for their survival.Read More
2 thoughts on “Yahoo’s Demise Is a Death Knell for Digital News Orgs”
Great news! I look forward to the downward spiral of online entities. Google and Facebook failing would be like winning the Super Bowl, World Series and Stanely Cup all rolled into one. The internet needs a major re-tooling. It will happen but it will be many, many years. But, at least this is a good start.
seems you’re speaking too soon … and it might serve you well to get at least economics 101, if not some advanced courses in the subject … yahoo is not a sign of a trend, yahoo is a victim of its own miscalculations … a search engine turning itself into an editorial platform should have done a better market research and adjust accordingly … that’s all …