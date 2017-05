Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/you-can-now-get-a-few-additional-features-on-nuzzel-for-100-a-year/

Nuzzel — the tweet-link-aggregation app that a certain kind of information consumer finds useful as an alternative to staring with horror into Twitter’s gaping maw all day — is now happy to take your money. This week, the company launched Nuzzel Pro, a subscription service costing $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year, that offers additional features.