‘You Need to Foster Belonging, Not Exclusivity’: Membership Lessons From De Correspondent

Subscribers are like armchair supporters for a football team. They watch the games, and occassionaly buy a t-shirt. But members are those who actively want to be involved themselves.

This is how Maaike Goslinga, international editor, De Correspondent, highlighted the difference between building a subscriber base and setting up a membership scheme for a media organisation, speaking at the newsrewired digital journalism conference on 7 March alongside Jessica Best, engagement editor at De Correspondent.