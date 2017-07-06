News Newsletter News 

You Think Chris Christie’s Beach Photos Were Great? Just Wait Until Drone Journalism Really Takes Off

Melody Kramer | Poynter July 6, 2017
By now, you’ve probably seen the pictures: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, surrounded by his family and friends, sitting on a public beach that had been closed to the public amidst a state government shutdown.

In a write-up for the (Newark, New Jersey) Star-Ledger, which published the photos, photographer Andrew Mills described how he caught the governor by acting on a hunch and booking a private plane to take him along the Jersey shoreline.

Read More

