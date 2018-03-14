Any millennial who’s written a research paper in the past decade has been warned against citing Wikipedia, the crowdsourced digital encyclopedia that’s readily accessible via a quick Google search. Though its information is typically reliable, the donation-funded, volunteer-edited site is also vulnerable to hoaxes, making it, in the jargon of high-school history teachers, a “trust, but verify” source. Yet it seems that YouTube, a $799 billion, ad-driven platform, is falling back on Wikipedia to get a handle on its own fake-news woes. On Tuesday, C.E.O. Susan Wojcicki announced at a SXSW event that the company will begin to include links to related Wikipedia articles next to videos about contentious topics.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/you-tube-slaps-a-feel-good-band-aid-on-its-fake-news-problem/