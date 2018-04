YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O), deleted about 5 million videos from its platform for content policy violations in last year’s fourth quarter before any viewers saw them, it said in a new report that highlighted its response to pressure to better police its online community.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/youtube-deletes-5-million-videos-for-content-violation/