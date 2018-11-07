YouTube Helps a Majority of American Users Understand Current Events—but 64 Percent Say They See Untrue Info
As much as we rag (mmm, rightfully!) on the major tech platforms for their algorithms getting “don’t amplify disinformation” wrong, YouTube as a platform occupies a very peculiar spot. Unlike its more social peers, YouTube isn’t primarily about making meaningful connections, snippets of snark, or perfected selfies. It’s closer to a pure consumption platform, at least the way most people use it, and it’s unusually directed toward usefulness.
