As much as we rag (mmm, rightfully!) on the major tech platforms for their algorithms getting “don’t amplify disinformation” wrong, YouTube as a platform occupies a very peculiar spot. Unlike its more social peers, YouTube isn’t primarily about making meaningful connections, snippets of snark, or perfected selfies. It’s closer to a pure consumption platform, at least the way most people use it, and it’s unusually directed toward usefulness.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/youtube-helps-a-majority-of-american-users-understand-current-events-but-64-percent-say-they-see-untrue-info/