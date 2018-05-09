Zetland’s Members Asked for an Audio Version — and Now It’s More Popular Than Their Written Stories
A feather boa, an inflatable cactus, and a pair of zebra masks appeared on a stage (no, really) as a drummer began tapping away at cymbals. A medley of viral videos played behind a man standing downstage, whose monologue on the “attention war” in technology had just been interrupted by this impromptu parade.
Granted, this all happened in Danish — but the language of technology overload is universal.
