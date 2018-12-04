5 reasons why you need a marketplace in your newsroom

Here are 5 reasons why it’s good to have access to a marketplace, such as Reuters Connect, in your newsroom.

Be on top of breaking news – with BBC

News on mobile, more people on social media –– the challenge is to deliver high-quality content, fast. Very fast. Prime Minister May and the EU said something about a Brexit-Plan? We need video content. Rihanna is wearing a new outfit and discussions are going viral online – we need pictures. How can you keep up with that demand? We say, a strong marketplace.

When it comes to domestic news, reporters of newsrooms are the highly-qualified personnel to deliver current events to its home audience. The challenge is to cover international news at speed with compelling pictures and the best sound bites.

BBC News is one of the oldest, largest, and most trusted news brands in the world. Their multimedia news platform is expanding towards diversity, so with BBC news as our partner, and Reuters’ journalists located all over the world, you truly have got everything covered.

The hottest fashion content – high society and alternative

Coco Chanel once said: “Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street, fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening.”

The challenge is to deliver exactly that: Know what’s trending in the industry, be front row for pictures and not miss one event. These all-round emotions, the glamour from high society to independent fashion shows, is something Runway Manhattan knows how to deliver.

They are experts in the fashion industry. With Runway Manhattan as a Reuters partner you gain access to premium fashion content from head to toe.

Hollywood’s calling!

Covering Hollywood is a challenge. It demands insider knowledge: what is going on, where, when and you have to be the first one on location.

There’s a saying amongst reporters who have experience on the Red Carpet: Everyone is kind to each other until the event starts. Covering Red Carpet events also requires enormous resources many newsrooms might not have –– but it’s a challenge easily overcome with Reuters Connect partner, MPTV.

Get access to a huge archive and pictures of the hottest news evolving around Hollywood. Everything is covered, from the iconic photo of Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to current band pictures, and even California’s beautiful landscape.

Run the Marathon with USA today sports

You need to travel to cover sports. But let’s just say something like the dispute between tennis superstar Serena Williams and umpire Carlo Ramos during the US Open happens, it’s a delicate situation which requires immediate coverage and therefore, pictures. In addition, their quarrel continued at the next games and had been reported globally.

However, it is impossible to have someone everywhere just because something very interesting might happen. That’s where USA Today Sports come in. They actually are everywhere.

Bring the world of sports to your audience with one simple trick: embed a marketplace in your newsroom.

‘Cause this is Africa – 55 countries all in one

With its almost 12 million square miles, Africa is the second biggest continent in the world and the fastest growing. What’s happening there should not be missed, especially since its film industry is on the rise as well, with Wanuri Kahiu’s “Rafiki” being screened in Cannes, while at home it was banned until the director sued her country.

However, news from Africa is rarely accessible, since international media corporations have little presence on the continent. With Reuters Connect’s partner Africa24 media you will have access to coverage of 55 African countries at once, telling engaging stories from a variety of places.



Reporting brings many challenges. While the experts are on-site, to fully cover news from international affairs to the fashion industry, collaboration is inevitable. A move, easily done by accessing a marketplace such as Reuters Connect with its partners.

