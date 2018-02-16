Newsletter News 

The New York Times Introduces ‘nytDEMO’: A Cross-Functional Team Focused on Bringing Insights and Data Solutions to Brands

Press Release | New York TimesFebruary 16, 2018

The New York Times’s Advertising & Marketing Solutions Group today announced the launch of nytDEMO, a cross-functional team that builds data and technology solutions for brands using the same tools and insights that power The Times.

nytDEMO — which stands for data, engineering, measurement, and optimization — is a collaboration among members of The Times’s data, product & design, technology, and advertising groups.

