The New York Times Introduces ‘nytDEMO’: A Cross-Functional Team Focused on Bringing Insights and Data Solutions to Brands
The New York Times’s Advertising & Marketing Solutions Group today announced the launch of nytDEMO, a cross-functional team that builds data and technology solutions for brands using the same tools and insights that power The Times.
nytDEMO — which stands for data, engineering, measurement, and optimization — is a collaboration among members of The Times’s data, product & design, technology, and advertising groups.
