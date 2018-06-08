Advertising Industry Veteran Kathryn Layland Joins ADvendio

ADvendio, a Salesforce-powered advertising management software, announces today the appointment of Kathryn Layland as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), to be responsible for the worldwide Sales and Marketing.

Ms. Layland, a graduate of the University of Manchester, has over 20 years’ experience in operations, sales, marketing, strategy, and software development in the multi-channel publishing, advertising technology, and software industries.

She has recently held senior executive positions in advertising management software companies in Europe and the United States, where she was responsible for global sales and marketing functions.

Ms. Layland is confident about her arrival:

“I am delighted to have been invited to join the ADvendio team, at a time when the company is expanding in both geography and media reach. A multimedia ad management solution built on the Salesforce platform is a compelling proposition for many media owners. Built with leading-edge digital capability and extensive DFP integration at the core of the system, ADvendio is increasingly being seen as an obvious choice for those organisations seeking a DSM replacement.

I am looking forward to working alongside these broadcast and news media organisations to take full advantage of the opportunity to achieve operational and revenue improvements as they progress through their DSM migration journey. ”

ADvendio CEO Bernd Bube, adds that Ms. Layland’s introduction to the company is a milestone in the international expansion.

“We are delighted to bring Kathryn to our team, given her track record in the advertising, publishing and technology industries, and we are looking forward to working with her. We are confident we will benefit from her extensive experience, as we expand in cross-media advertising management and improve our services across different media platforms. She will help strengthen our growing team of representatives across the globe, working out of countries such as the UK, Ireland, Germany, Chile, Australia, the US and Canada.”