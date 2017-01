Like & Share E&P:

Agfa Inc. is expanding its sales team as part of its strategy to remain the dominant provider of graphic arts solutions in both the prepress and UV inkjet markets. Rick Gargano joins the company as Account Manager servicing the Ontario province and Gurshawn Hansi will serve as National Account Manager for Wide-Format Media and Applications servicing Canada from coast to coast.