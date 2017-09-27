Agfa Graphics North America Names New Controller and Inside Sales Exec

Agfa Graphics, the leading graphic communications provider in North America, has added key Controller and Inside Sales appointments to drive growth and meet the evolving needs of its expanding customer base.

Santo “Sandy” Scaglione joins as the North America Controller. Most recently, he was Vice President of Finance Operations at Sony Electronics Inc., North America. While at Sony, Scaglione was on the senior leadership team of Sony’s $550M business-to-business (B2B) products and services division encompassing Broadcast, Corporate Audio Visual, Healthcare/Medical Devices, Security and Professional Display markets. Scaglione served in various financial capacities at Sony for more than 30 years and created efficiencies, profitable growth and spearheaded merger and acquisition activities. He reports to David Ritter, Chief Financial Officer of Agfa Graphics North America.

Mark Levitan is the Director of Inside Sales. Prior to Agfa, Levitan was the Director of Sales & Business Development for Sustainable Minds LLC, a developer of cloud-based marketing solutions for global-scale manufacturers. Levitan has more than 30 years’ experience in a variety of sales and marketing management roles in graphics and wide format product distribution. He launched the national inside sales team at Charrette LLC and served on the executive committee of several companies where he led their growth strategy. Levitan reports to Mike Ciaramella, Vice-President of Sales, Agfa Graphics U.S.