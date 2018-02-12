Agfa Graphics Taps Brent Murray as National Account Manager Newspapers

Brent Murray has been named National Account Manager, Newspapers at Agfa Graphics, a new position created to serve this growing customer base. He will report to Mike Phillips, Vice President of Newspapers.

Most recently Murray was Regional Sales Manager at Southern Lithoplate, where he specialized in no-process thermal plate technology. Prior to Southern Lithoplate, Murray was Director of Strategic Client Development at Konica Minolta where he grew strategic accounts and launched new business initiatives.

“Brent keeps his customers’ needs in focus and helps implement technological solutions to expand sales,” said Phillips. “He is a strategic thinker who demonstrates success by analyzing long-term market needs for the benefit of his customers. We look forward to his positive impact establishing stronger partnerships in the newspaper segment.”

During the past 20 years, Murray has developed and sustained relationships with customers, helping them navigate through changing times and new technologies.