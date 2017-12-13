Alan English Stepping Down as Publisher of New England Newspapers Inc.

Alan English is stepping down as publisher of New England Newspapers Inc. to pursue public service in a new sector as head of communications for the Military Officers Association of America.

New England Newspapers Inc. President Fredric D. Rutberg will become president and publisher of the company’s four news titles, The Berkshire Eagle, Bennington (Vt.) Banner, Brattleboro (Vt.) Reformer and Manchester (Vt.) Journal, along with its magazines and niche publications.