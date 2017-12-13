People PeopleInTheNews 

Alan English Stepping Down as Publisher of New England Newspapers Inc.

Staff Report | Berkshire EagleDecember 13, 2017

Alan English is stepping down as publisher of New England Newspapers Inc. to pursue public service in a new sector as head of communications for the Military Officers Association of America.

New England Newspapers Inc. President Fredric D. Rutberg will become president and publisher of the company’s four news titles, The Berkshire Eagle, Bennington (Vt.) Banner, Brattleboro (Vt.) Reformer and Manchester (Vt.) Journal, along with its magazines and niche publications.

